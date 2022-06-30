Milwaukee Brewers to provide special experience for fans with sensory needs

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers announced Wednesday that American Family Field has been certified by KultureCity to assist and help accommodate guests with sensory needs.

The certification will allow an inclusive and smooth experience for all guests while also raising awareness of the needs and challenges faced by individuals with sensory processing disorders, according to a news release from the Brewers.

“Partnering with KultureCity provides us with additional tools to welcome all fans, accommodating all sensory needs, to enjoy a day at American Family Field,” said Brewers President and Business Operations Rick Schlesinger during the press release. "With KultureCity’s training and guidance, we look forward to offering a comfortable environment for all game attendees.”

The program will begin at the start of the next homestand on Monday, July 4. Any guests who may feel uncomfortable with the environment, sensory bags will be equipped with noise canceling headphones, fidget tools, verbal cue cards and weighted lap pads, according to the Brewers.

The sensory bags will be available at any Brewers Guest Relations kiosk, located on the Field Level near section 116, the Loge Level behind section 221, and on the Terrace Level behind section 416.

In addition to the sensory bags, a quiet area will available to those who need additional assistance or a quieter environment.

“Our communities are what shapes our lives and to know that the Milwaukee Brewers are willing to go the extra mile to ensure that everyone, no matter their ability, is included in their community is amazing," said said Uma Srivastava, Executive Director of KultureCity during the press release. "We’re honored to partner with the Brewers to provide a truly inclusive experience for all fans and guests,”

The staff at the American Family Field were trained by leading medical professionals on how to recognize guests and fans with sensory needs and how to handle a sensory overload situation, the team says.

Fans can find more information on KultureCity at American Family Field through the MLB Ballpark app or by visiting here.

