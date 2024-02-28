Milwaukee Brewers to face off against Cubs and former manager Craig Counsell

The Milwaukee Brewers will face off with the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday during spring training.

They'll also be seeing their former manager, Craig Counsell, for the first time.

As TMJ4's Lance Allan explains, it's just spring training, so there are no pennants, trophies or bragging rights on the line. But, Brewers fans will certainly take an interest in how Counsell is managing with the Cubs.

Shortly after he left the Brewers, Counsell tols Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that he was ready for a new professional challenge. Lance is expecting plenty of pleasantries between the Brewers and the Cubs staff.

Things will get more heated during the regular season, when the Brewers attempt to defend their NL Central title.

Watch Lance's full report above.



