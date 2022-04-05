Milwaukee Brewers put 1,000 tickets up for sale to Home Opener

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers Home Opener is set for Thursday, April 14 and 1,000 tickets that were initially held for partners and season seat holders have since been released for sale.

The tickets can be purchased online by clicking here or by calling 414-902-4000.

There are also limited suite availability for the game. Fans can learn more by calling 414-902-4029.

The 414 Day game against the Cardinals is the first of a seven-game homestand. The game against the Cardinals on Friday, April 15 is the first date of "Five County Friday." Residents of Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Washington and Waukesha Counties can save 50% on tickets.

According to the team, two more against the NL Central rival Cardinals follow on Saturday, April 16 and Sunday, April 17. The Pirates then come to town for three games – Monday, April 18 through Wednesday, April 20.

You can see the Brewers full schedule by clicking here.

