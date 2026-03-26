MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers are adding something brand new to the ballpark entertainment lineup this season: the Brewers Dance Crew. Auditions were held last year, and now these talented women are ready to debut their hard work on Opening Day.

Sixteen dancers make up the inaugural Brewers Dance Crew Team, a group of high-energy professionals tasked with bringing an entirely new fan experience to Brewers game days.

WATCH: Milwaukee Brewers Debut New Dance Crew for 2026

Brewers dance crew debuts

"It's a very diverse group of girls," said Amanda Beierle, Entertainment Manager.

These women are Milwaukee through and through, hardworking and passionate about their craft.

"These local girls are the heart of Milwaukee, they are hardworking and passionate," said Jami Patton, Executive Director of Entertainment.

Auditions began back in October, attracting about 130 applicants. By January, the field was narrowed to the sixteen dancers.

TMJ4 BREWERS DANCE TEAM 2

"They are really becoming like a group of sisters," said Beierle.

The Brewers say the Dance Crew is designed to elevate the in-game atmosphere.

"The fans will be able to interact with them throughout the concourse and tailgate lots," said Jami.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error