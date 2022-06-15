Milwaukee Black Theater Festival returns this August

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Black Theater Festival is returning this August across the city.

Black Arts MKE is presenting the third annual festival beginning August 10, and running through August 14. According to a news release, this year's festival will feature both free and ticketed events.

Some of the events include full-production and staged reading plays, an R&B and Gospel fundraiser concert, dance performances, and more.

The theme for this year's festival is 'The Black Family: Generations Speak!' Fitting to the theme, the festival includes events for the entire family, acknowledges community challenges and encourages everyone to come together to celebrate Black theater, healing, and unity.

Different from years past, this year's event is being held across multiple venues in an effort to expose more people to "rich cross-disciplinary artistic and cultural activity produced by Milwaukee-based Black artists,” said Cory Nettles, Board Chair.

According to a news release, the following events are featured in this year's festival:

• Two theatrical world premieres produced by Bronzeville Arts Ensemble: Milwaukee Voices of Gun Violence by Sheri Williams Pannell and Khloe’s Beautiful Blues staged reading by La’Ketta Caldwell

• Theatrical production of Hidden Heroes by Shà Cage – The Black Women of NASA produced by First Stage and directed by Samantha Montgomery

• Youth & Family Night kicks off the festival with preview performances from several collaborating BIPOC youth theater and dance organizations including First Stage, Milwaukee Chamber Theatre, Milwaukee Repertory Theater, Next Act Theatre, and Signature Dance Company

• This Just In staged reading by Malaina Moore, an emerging young MKE-based Black playwright

• Family Reunion Concert Fundraiser produced by Antoine Reynolds and featuring Milwaukee’s most talented R&B and Gospel artists and musicians

• Milwaukee Black Theater Community, Let’s Talk! Including a History of Milwaukee Black Theater, moderated panel discussion, and an Adolphus Ward Scholarship presentation produced by Lights! Camera! Soul!’s Dimonte Henning

