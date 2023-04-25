Milwaukee Black Restaurant Week 2023: Celebrating Black-owned businesses in the community

MILWAUKEE — Black Restaurant Week kicks off on Tuesday, April 25, 2023 in Milwaukee!

It marks the ninth year of the event, celebrating Black-owned businesses in our community.

The event runs through Sunday, April 30. Dozens of restaurants, bars, cafes and bakeries, among other eateries, are participating in Black Restaurant Week.

There is also a celebration scheduled from 3-7 p.m. Tuesday at the Sherman Phoenix. A number of participating restaurants are located at the Sherman Phoenix.

Check out the participating restaurants below, according to the event's website:

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip