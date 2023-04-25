Milwaukee Black Restaurant Week 2023: Celebrating Black-owned businesses in the community

MILWAUKEE — Black Restaurant Week kicks off on Tuesday, April 25, 2023 in Milwaukee!
It marks the ninth year of the event, celebrating Black-owned businesses in our community.
The event runs through Sunday, April 30. Dozens of restaurants, bars, cafes and bakeries, among other eateries, are participating in Black Restaurant Week.
There is also a celebration scheduled from 3-7 p.m. Tuesday at the Sherman Phoenix. A number of participating restaurants are located at the Sherman Phoenix.
Check out the participating restaurants below, according to the event's website:
- 1700 Pull Up
- Belli's Bistro
- Big Daddy's BBQ and Soul food Restaurant
- Brooks’ Balanced Kitchen
- Brownstone Social Lounge
- Buffalo Boss
- Confectionately Yours Cafe
- Crave BBQ
- Cream City Sports Bar
- Delicious Bites
- Funky Fresh Spring Rolls
- Grandma’s Hands
- Happy Days Day Bar
- Junior’s Smoked BBQ
- Rise and Grind Cafe
- Turning Tables Tavern & Eatery
- Twisted Plants
