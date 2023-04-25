Watch Now
Milwaukee Black Restaurant Week 2023: Celebrating Black-owned businesses in the community

Dozens of restaurants, bars, cafes and bakeries, among other eateries, are participating in Black Restaurant Week.
Poster image (45).jpg
Posted at 8:22 AM, Apr 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-25 09:26:59-04

MILWAUKEE — Black Restaurant Week kicks off on Tuesday, April 25, 2023 in Milwaukee!

It marks the ninth year of the event, celebrating Black-owned businesses in our community.

The event runs through Sunday, April 30. Dozens of restaurants, bars, cafes and bakeries, among other eateries, are participating in Black Restaurant Week.

There is also a celebration scheduled from 3-7 p.m. Tuesday at the Sherman Phoenix. A number of participating restaurants are located at the Sherman Phoenix.

Check out the participating restaurants below, according to the event's website:

