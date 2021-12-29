Milwaukee-based Good Karma buying ESPN affiliates in Chicago, New York and LA

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee-based Good Karma Broadcasting is paying $15 million to purchase ESPN Radio stations in New York, Chicago and Los Angeles.

Good Karma currently operates the ESPN affiliate in Milwaukee.

The company hopes to conclude the transaction during the first quarter of 2022, our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal report, and filed documents last week with the Federal Communications Commission.

Good Karma is buying ESPN 1050 (WEPN-AM) in New York, ESPN 710 (KSPN-AM) in Los Angeles and ESPN 1000 (WMVP-AM) in Chicago - all currently owned by ESPN.

Good Karma has been running ESPN 1000 in Chicago since 2019 under a local agreement, the BizJournal reports.

Besides owning the local ESPN station WKTI-FM (94.5) in Milwaukee, it also owns WTMJ-AM (620) and 101.7 The Truth. The channels currently work out of the historic 'Radio City' building, where TMJ4-TV is located, but will soon be moving to a new headquarters at The Avenue in downtown Milwaukee. TMJ4-TV is owned by a separate company.

