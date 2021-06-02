Newsradio 620 WTMJ moving from historic 'Radio City' to downtown office

MILWAUKEE — Good Karma Brands' four Milwaukee-based radio stations - Newsradio 620 WTMJ, 94.5 ESPN, 540 ESPN, and 101.7 The Truth - are moving from the historic 'Radio City' building to The Avenue in downtown Milwaukee.

The company acknowledges the move is particularly noteworthy for Newsradio 620 WTMJ, which has operated out of Radio City for 80 years. Radio City currently is home to 620 as well as TMJ4-TV, at 720 E. Capitol Dr. in Milwaukee.

“Saying both thank you and farewell to Radio City, home of WTMJ since 1941, brings with it a deep feeling of gratitude for the support of the legendary WTMJ brand and the rich history of that building, while also looking forward to the path ahead at The Avenue,” said Vice President and Market Manager, Steve Wexler, said in a statement.

Good Karma Brands said its home office and the radio stations' operations will be located on the second floor of The Avenue, located at 275 W. Wisconsin Ave. The studios for the stations will be located on the first floor in the 3rd Street Market Hall.

“It is incredibly important to us as a local operator of world class brands to be a part of the fabric of the local community and the cities in which we live and work,” said Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Craig Karmazin in the statement. “We couldn’t be happier with The Avenue and 3rd Street Market Hall as it is a symbol of the growth, investment and diversity present in downtown Milwaukee development, and aligns directly with our values as a locally owned company passionate about serving our local community.”

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip