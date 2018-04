Next Monday many from around the country will be heading to New England for the Boston marathon, including a Milwaukee barber and doctor.

They’ll be running down liver disease in 26.2 ways. They’ve been training for months, along with running their raising money for a special mission. Gaulien Smith owns Gee's Clippers on Milwaukee’s north side and Dr. Clark Gamblin is the chief liver surgeon at Froedtert Hospital.

They'll be a part of a team of 75 runners from across the country representing the American Liver Foundation.

"We're going to raise about $700,000, so we're super excited about that," Gamblin said.

This will be Gamblin's third marathon, he's running for all the patients he's encountered over his career but this is a first for Smith, better known as “Gee.”

"It's definitely a bucket list item for me, definitely a bucket list time for me," Smith said.

He's running for family members that have died of illnesses, honoring them, their names are on his shoes for motivation.

If you would like to donate to their American Liver Foundation team all the information is on the group's website.