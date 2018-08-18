Milwaukee bar tries to set world record for opening beer cans

Wonder Bar Milwaukee will be attempting to break the Guinness World Record for simultaneous beer can opening during the Vliet Street Fall Festival in October.

According to Guinness World Records' website, the most cans opened simultaneously belongs to Career Consulting Co. in Japan with 1,149 people. Wonder Bar is trying to exceed that number with the help of visitors coming for the Vliet Street Fest.

Those who want to be a part of the attempt can do so by paying $20 to Wonder Bar, that includes: can of beer for opening and free tap beer, a t-shirt, a downloadable photo of event and of course, world record bragging rights.

The attempt will take place on Oct. 6 at Wonder Bar at 4 p.m. If you are interested in signing up, you can visit Wonder Bar in person or click here.