Milwaukee man wins $1 million on Powerball

Lucky lottery player Settha Vongphakday won $1 million on Wednesday’s Powerball drawing on a ticket purchased on the city’s southwest side.

The Wisconsin Lottery said in a news release that the winning ticket was bought at Mian Petroleum at 3100 South 60th St.

Vongphakday matched all of the winning Powerball numbers, except for the Powerball.

The winning numbers were 12, 15, 28, 47 and 48 with a Powerball of 16.

Vongphakday told the Wisconsin Lottery he’s a regular player, and he doesn’t intend on quitting his job.

The next Powerball drawing is on Saturday with an estimated jackpot of $50 million.

