Milwaukee band Christopher's Project has been entertaining fans for 25 years

MILWAUKEE — Christopher Pipkins is the musician behind the smooth sounds of Christopher's Project.

This year, the band is celebrating 25 years.

"25 years of getting it in for the fans and supporters, and we're honored to be here," said Pipkins.

"When did you first start playing the saxophone?" ... "Umm about 40 years ago, so it's been a minute." ... "So since you were about that big?"... "Yeah since the horn was bigger than I was."

He's still playing today, and has brought plenty of friends along with him over the years.

"You know I have a wonderful group of musicians/performers Jackie Caldwell sings with me as well as Da'Quela Payne, female vocalist...wonderful singers, of course you remember Amira Tatum...she's in Chicago now, Joe Jordan, some of the best singers in the city," said Pipkins.

The band plays at special events, weddings, and a long list of festivals across the state.

They've also picked up some pretty impressive awards and recognition including a triple win at Showtime at the Apollo and the Black Excellence Award in music. So what's the key to success?

"Consistency and execution, perseverance. You have to have a goal, once you set that goal, you have to have another goal," said Pipkins

Well the goal tonight is to entertain fans at Milwaukee's Jazz in the Park. Christopher's Project is even behind the festival's theme song.

There's a special kind of chemistry when these musicians play together.

Led by Christopher on saxophone, Jackie Caldwell and Joe Jordan as lead vocalists. Vincent Chambers on bass, keyboardist Eric Lock and Olen Franklin on drums. Christopher's Project is also big on giving back to this community.

"One thing that I'm really proud of is donating my time to the Veteran's Association at the V.A. Hospital."

Christopher's Project also performs for breast cancer survivors.

"My mother passed from breast cancer, so it's personal for me," said Pipkins.

It was Plato that said, "Music gives a soul to the universe, wings to the mind, flight to the imagination, and life to everything."

"Here's to another 25... let's hope we can keep it going."

