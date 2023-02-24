Milwaukee Auto Show returns to Wisconsin Center this weekend

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — The Milwaukee Auto Show kicks off Saturday and runs until March 5 at the Wisconsin Center.

The show runs from 3 to 9 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekends. Then on Friday from noon until 9.

Watch: Kelly Blue Book Executive Editor Brian Moody talks about what's new at the car show

A sneak peek at the Milwaukee Auto Show

The event features hundreds of new cars, trucks, crossovers, SUVs, and more! Attendees will be able to check out brand-new all-electric vehicles and even take some of the cars for a test drive.

Watch: Electric vehicles, hybrids a focus at this year's Milwaukee Auto Show

Electric vehicles, hybrids a focus at this year's Milwaukee Auto Show

General admission starts at $15 at the door but you can save about $3 by buying your tickets online which brings general admission down to $12. For senior citizens, aged 62 and up, tickets start at $10.

Kids under 12 are free with a paying adult.

Watch: Jim Tolkan, President of ADAMM, spoke with us about supply chain issues in the auto industry.

Taking a look at some of the cars at Milwaukee Auto Show

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip