Milwaukee Auto Show returns to Wisconsin Center this weekend

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — The Milwaukee Auto Show kicks off Saturday and runs until March 5 at the Wisconsin Center.
The show runs from 3 to 9 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekends. Then on Friday from noon until 9.
Watch: Kelly Blue Book Executive Editor Brian Moody talks about what's new at the car show
The event features hundreds of new cars, trucks, crossovers, SUVs, and more! Attendees will be able to check out brand-new all-electric vehicles and even take some of the cars for a test drive.
Watch: Electric vehicles, hybrids a focus at this year's Milwaukee Auto Show
General admission starts at $15 at the door but you can save about $3 by buying your tickets online which brings general admission down to $12. For senior citizens, aged 62 and up, tickets start at $10.
Kids under 12 are free with a paying adult.
Watch: Jim Tolkan, President of ADAMM, spoke with us about supply chain issues in the auto industry.