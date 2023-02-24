Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Milwaukee Auto Show returns to Wisconsin Center this weekend

The event features hundreds of new cars, trucks, crossovers, SUVs, and more!
The Milwaukee Auto Show kicks off Saturday and runs until March 5 at the Wisconsin Center. The show runs from 3 to 9 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekends.
IMG_6954.jpg
Posted at 6:56 AM, Feb 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-24 08:07:33-05

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — The Milwaukee Auto Show kicks off Saturday and runs until March 5 at the Wisconsin Center.

The show runs from 3 to 9 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekends. Then on Friday from noon until 9.

Watch: Kelly Blue Book Executive Editor Brian Moody talks about what's new at the car show

A sneak peek at the Milwaukee Auto Show

The event features hundreds of new cars, trucks, crossovers, SUVs, and more! Attendees will be able to check out brand-new all-electric vehicles and even take some of the cars for a test drive.

Watch: Electric vehicles, hybrids a focus at this year's Milwaukee Auto Show

Electric vehicles, hybrids a focus at this year's Milwaukee Auto Show

General admission starts at $15 at the door but you can save about $3 by buying your tickets online which brings general admission down to $12. For senior citizens, aged 62 and up, tickets start at $10.

Kids under 12 are free with a paying adult.

Watch: Jim Tolkan, President of ADAMM, spoke with us about supply chain issues in the auto industry.

Taking a look at some of the cars at Milwaukee Auto Show

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Black History Month 480X360.png

Celebrate Black History Month with TMJ4 News