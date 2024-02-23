Milwaukee Auto Show gearing up for a busy weekend

The Milwaukee International Auto Show is gearing up for a busy weekend.

TMJ4's Tom Durian was in his element Friday morning. He got to check out quite a few cars, including a 2025 Ford Mustang GT convertible.

Tom also chatted with Jason Fogelson with Autotrader about all the varieties of electric and hybrid vehicles on the market.

The Milwaukee International Auto Show runs from February 24th through March 3rd at the Baird Center.

