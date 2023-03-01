Milwaukee Athletic Club incident: Large police response, building evacuated

MILWAUKEE — A large number of police responded to the Milwaukee Athletic Club for an incident Wednesday afternoon.

A TMJ4 News crew confirmed the club near Broadway and Mason was evacuated.

One media report credits the evacuation to a "bomb threat." TMJ4 News has not confirmed a bomb threat sparked the incident.

But the large number of MPD officers who responded caused a bit of a problem for some drivers. Broadway was closed to traffic for several hours.

The Hop also said it is delaying service until officers clear the scene. The police response happened near The Hop's tracks.

Streetcar service is currently delayed due to MPD blockage on or near the alignment. We apologized for the inconvenience this may cause. — Hop Alerts (@HopAlerts) March 1, 2023

