Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Milwaukee Athletic Club incident: Large police response, building evacuated

Wisconsin Athletic Club
TMJ4
Police response to the Wisconsin Athletic Club on March 1.
Wisconsin Athletic Club
Posted at 2:07 PM, Mar 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-01 15:07:21-05

MILWAUKEE — A large number of police responded to the Milwaukee Athletic Club for an incident Wednesday afternoon.

A TMJ4 News crew confirmed the club near Broadway and Mason was evacuated.

One media report credits the evacuation to a "bomb threat." TMJ4 News has not confirmed a bomb threat sparked the incident.

But the large number of MPD officers who responded caused a bit of a problem for some drivers. Broadway was closed to traffic for several hours.

The Hop also said it is delaying service until officers clear the scene. The police response happened near The Hop's tracks.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Womens History Month 480X360.png

Celebrate Women's History Month with TMJ4 News