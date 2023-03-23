Milwaukee artists make it big in the world of music

MILWAUKEE — Shonn Hinton and Afton Johnson have been making music together since they can remember! They grew up in Milwaukee and have been traveling the world playing for some of the biggest names in music.

"I don't know if he remembers this, but we would be in my grandfather's backyard and we were making guitars out of pieces of wood and rubberbands and nails, before we even started playing guitars," said Johnson.

Growing up in the church, their grandfather, who was a pastor, helped spark their love for music.

"My grandfather showed me my first three cords and I was hooked," said Hinton.

Not to mention their moms, aunts and great uncles all played multiple instruments.

"So the fruit didn't fall far from the tree at all. It's just, it's embedded in our DNA. We were musicians whether we liked it or not," said Hinton.

The cousins are more like brothers. They grew up on Milwaukee's northside and graduated from Milwaukee Public Schools, Shonn from Milwaukee High School of the Arts and Afton from North Division.

"My hopes and dreams were touring. I wanted to do it, it was a passion of mine. I had no idea how it was going to happen, but I was very confident that at some point that it was going to happen," said Hinton.

Shonn got his first big break playing for R&B singer Dave Hollister and quit his job as a medical records clerk. Afton got his first national gig with gospel great Kim Burrell. Since then, the two have worked with everyone from Eddie Levert to Jay-Z to John Legend.

"I got a phone call from Quest like yo Shonny B.--you wanna play for John Legend? I'm like, yeah sure," said Hinton.

Fast forward to today--since 2014, Shonn Hinton has played bass for Grammy award-winning artist Mary J. Blige.

"What is it like to be on tour, to be on stage with the Queen of Hip Hop Soul? It's amazing man! She's such, she's such a hard-working performer and artist," said Hinton.

Afton has been touring with Milwaukee's own Eric Benet since 2010.

"Some of my friends, mutual friends were in the studio and they happen to be in the studio with him, like come hang out...which was not abnormal. So I go to hang out and he's there auditioning for a bass player," said Johnson.

The rest as they say is history. When Shonn and Afton are not touring, they're back at Christian Faith Fellowship Church playing just like they did as kids.

"Personally, it's like this is my opportunity to give back. God gave me this gift and ability...why not use it back in the House of God?" said Hinton.

Shonn has five albums under his belt, including his latest titled "Art".

"I'm paying homage to great R&B, I grew up listening to LTD, The Whispers, Heatwave, The Chi-Lites...my mom had those records," he said.

Both musicians have been blessed to secure endorsements with Charvel guitars and they send a positive message to others striving to follow in their footsteps.

"Find a mentor, somebody, someone that's doing what you're doing--what you're trying to do. You know, soak it all in, but work hard and believe that it can happen and you'll get there," said Johnson.

