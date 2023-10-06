Karaya Arte: Milwaukee-Puerto Rico artist hopes to create opportunities for others

MILWAUKEE — Francheska Gomez-Rodriguez has dreamed of being a storyteller and artist for most of her life. It was a dream that started as a young girl while living in Puerto Rico.

"My abuelo would babysit me when my parents were at work when I was a kid. And I remember he would draw these little dolls on whatever paper he would find. And I wanted to do it too. And he would guide me step by step on how to get there," says Gomez-Rodriguez.

It was her grandfather who sparked her interest in art and storytelling. Gomez-Rodriguez moved here from Puerto Rico 10 years ago. About two years ago she started her art company, Karaya Arte. Which means moon in Taino.

"I always thought that it would be nice to put my roots in whatever I create. I decided to find something that I like. I love the nighttime. And in Puerto Rico at nighttime there are so many stars, and you can see the moon.”

Her company started with something special that highlights her culture.

"The way I started my business was as a book box subscription. So, it was going to have a book by a Latino author and it was going to have an art activity inspired by the Latino author," Gomez-Rodriguez explains.

She now offers everything from pop-up paint and sip classes to art courses. “It's a start-up business, but the events are starting to do really really good."

Her business is something she is proud of. "As a Latina woman, you think that your only purpose in life is to get married and have kids.”

However, she's proving you can be anyone you want to be. She hopes to inspire others.

"For my family, for my people back home in Puerto Rico. I feel like if I make a pathway and create these opportunities for other people too then I'm going to feel very successful, and very grateful with myself, and achieved,” she explains.

With one painting at a time, she's achieving her dreams.

