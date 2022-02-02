Milwaukee army veteran gifted two Super Bowl tickets

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee Army veteran has been given the football lover's ultimate gift - a free trip to the Super Bowl.

Staff Sergeant Cory Geisler was gifted two tickets to the big game thanks to Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, USAA, Official NFL Salute to Service Partner, and the Veterans of Foreign Wars. Other veterans in the country will also be given tickets.

Proud to work with @USAA and @VFWHQ to honor @USArmy veteran SSGT Cory Geisler with a trip for two to #SuperBowlLVI - thank you for your service! #SaluteToService #USAApartner pic.twitter.com/L5vDwBtfg0 — Josh Allen (@JoshAllenQB) February 2, 2022

Geisler went to UW-Whitewater. He was enlisted in the United States Army from 2005 to 2012. During that time he was stationed in South Korea and Iraq. In 2008, he left active duty and joined the US Army's 102nd Military Police Company in Sheboygan. He left that position in 2012.

Now, he lives in Hartland with his wife and two daughters as works as the State Commander of the VFW. He might be a Chicago Bears fan, but we thank him for his service.

