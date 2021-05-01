Milwaukee Area Violent Crime Task Force unveils new office

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Area Violent Crime Task Force unveiled a new office space Friday morning in hopes it will streamline efforts to fight a rise in violent crime.

The new office is located on the 6th floor of the Milwaukee Police Administration Building downtown.

"[It] may not seem like a large thing to the public, but it’s a huge thing for us," said FBI Special Agent in Charge, Robert Hughes. "Because it puts all our people together to help address this violent crime problem that we have."

The task force has been operating since 2013. It's made up of FBI, MPD and other law enforcement.

Hughes said since its inception, the work of the task force has led to 687 arrests and 388 indictments. In 2020 alone, he said its work has led to 129 arrests and 48 indictments.

Milwaukee police online data shows crimes such as rape, robbery, assault and theft are all up this year compared to this time in 2020.

"MPD is aware of the double-digit numbers in regards to violent crime within our city, and we understand it’s going to take a collaborative approach to be able to address it," said Acting MPD Chief Jeffrey Norman.

Investigators are also working with community groups and public health departments to help address root causes behind the behaviors, such as mental health, housing insecurity and poverty.

"That’s what we rely upon, is the citizens of the community to help us and work with us," Hughes said. "This task force is not just about police agencies and cops working together, it’s about the public being involved also."

