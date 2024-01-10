Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Milwaukee-area schools leaders prove to skeptics why they called a snow day

Julia Fello reports
Poster image (1).jpg
Posted at 7:29 PM, Jan 09, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-09 20:29:23-05

WAUKESHA — It may have been more cut and dry for inland districts to call off school. This sloppy storm made it a tough call for many schools closer to the lake front to have a snow day.

Julia Fello spoke to the Kewaskum School District administrator to learn why district leaders called off school more than 24 hours ahead of the storm.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News 24/7 on your streaming device