Milwaukee-area non-profit gets heartwarming donation from Boy Scout

WAUWATOSA — As Kathy’s House in Wauwatosa prepares to open their new facility later this month, they got a heartwarming gift from a local Boy Scout. Several new outdoor chairs were delivered Tuesday to the hospital guest house on the Milwaukee Regional Medical Center campus.

Andrew McDonough knew exactly who he wanted to help when working on his Scout project. His father had spent time in a similar facility in Rochester, Minnesota when recovering from a double transplant at the Mayo Clinic.

TMJ4

“I wanted to do something to help other people like him here in Wisconsin,” said McDonough. “An Eagle Scout project is supposed to be something that comes from the heart."

McDonough and his troop raised more than $1,000 for the project and Kathy’s House put in some funding as well. The new chairs will be used in the outdoor area of the facility when it opens.

TMJ4

McDonough’s dad had told him how nice it was to relax outside during his recovery, and that’s why McDonough chose this project.

“That’s what drew his family to make our outdoor furniture for us and that just warmed my heart,” said Kathy’s House CEO, Patty Metropulos.

Kathy’s House offers a place to stay for patients or their loved ones when medical treatment is needed at Froedtert and the Medical College of Wisconsin and Children’s Wisconsin. They do this at the fraction of the cost of a hotel room, and many families pay only what they can afford.

The non-profit will open its $12-million new facility later this month.

