Milwaukee area families find ways to stay cool before extreme heat grips the area

As extreme heat approaches Wisconsin, families are finding ways to stay safe and cool for the next three days.

Milwaukee city and county leaders urge residents to take advantage of cooling sites as heat index values may reach up to 105 in the area. Prolonged exposure can lead to health risks.

Watch: Milwaukee area families finding ways to stay cool:

Milwaukee families find ways to stay cool before extreme heat grips the area

The day before the serious heat settled in, families found relief some relief at the Lincoln Park pool.

Loray Peoples brought her grandkids and grandniece there on Friday. It is a regular summer destination for their family.

"Water is key," Loray Peoples told TMJ4. "At home, I have a pool for the kids."

TMJ4 Loray Peoples and family.

Hanah Kroening brought her young cousins to the same pool before she works at a local golf course this weekend. Kroening explained that working an outdoor job means managing the conditions as best as possible.

"Just stay very hydrated, stay in the shade. We put up umbrellas everywhere to prepare," Kroening explained.

TMJ4 Hanah Kroening

Health leaders are urging people to take precautions by visiting cooling sites such as libraries, malls, pools and senior centers.

"It's quiet, cool, calm," John Larry said about libraries.

TMJ4 John Larry

Andréa Olds often finds herself at Milwaukee's Good Hope Library where she enjoys the community programs and resources.

TMJ4 Andréa Olds

"They have a little children's area and there's things they can run around on and get books," Olds said.

She plans to make use of the space during the dangerous heat.

The Good Hope branch along with Tippecanoe and Central have Sunday afternoon hours from 1 to 5 p.m.

"I'm gonna try and go to a movie and then beat the heat and get my popcorn in," Olds added. "Definitely, staying indoors"

As the heat cranks up, stay safe by limiting time outdoors and drinking plenty of water. Remember to check on your family and neighbors.

See a list of cooling sites here.

The Milwaukee County Office of Emergency Management and Milwaukee's Health Department issued a joint press release with the following precautions.

- Limit time outdoors, especially during the hottest parts of the day.

- Spend time in air-conditioned buildings such as libraries, malls, and community centers.

- Never leave children or pets in vehicles.

- Wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing.

- Use cool showers, baths, or wet towels to lower body temperature.

- Fans may provide comfort but should not be relied upon as the primary cooling method.

- Drink water regularly, even if you don’t feel thirsty.

- Avoid alcohol and caffeine, which can increase dehydration.

- Do not leave young children and pets in unattended vehicles. Car interiors will reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.

- Many public cooling sites are located along Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) routes. For more information about how to use public transit in Milwaukee County, visit www.ridemcts.com

- Check local news and weather for heat alerts and tips.

- Know the signs of heat-related illnesses:

- Heat exhaustion: heavy sweating, weakness, dizziness, nausea, fainting

- Heat stroke: high body temperature, dry skin, confusion, rapid pulse — call 911 immediately

