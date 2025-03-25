Milwaukee area drivers notice increase in gas prices

MILWAUKEE — Drivers in Wisconsin have been paying more for gas in recent days due to seasonal shifts.

A viewer reached out to TMJ4 seeking answers to what is driving a significant jump in gas prices.

AAA reported the average price for regular gas in Wisconsin was $3.04 per gallon on March 25, while the national average was $3.13. A year ago, regular gas in Wisconsin had an average price of $3.39 per gallon.

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, noted that the increase is seasonal and expected almost every year. Gas prices tend to rise starting in mid to late February and last through mid-April.

De Haan pointed to growing demand during spring break, which generally means less supply, refineries conducting routine maintenance before summer, and the transition from winter to summer gasoline that occurred last week.

"It was about $40 before, and now I am seeing gas prices to fill it up like $56," driver April Polk explained.

Polk drives from the north side of Milwaukee to West Milwaukee for work and said she can feel the difference in her bank account.

"I just find myself trying to plan better," Polk said. "Now during my lunch break, I try to come and get gas and then go back to the office so just fewer trips, so I'm not finding myself running to get gas on the days that I don't have to come out."

"When it jumps up a dollar, then I'll be paying more attention to it," Paul Nikolaus told TMJ4.

Nikolaus, who is from West Allis, said navigating the changing gas prices is unavoidable.

"When you have to drive, you got to do what you got to do. Maybe you cut down on other things, but that's part of life," Nikolaus stated.

De Haan forecasts gas prices will be lower this summer than last year.

