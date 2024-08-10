Milwaukee-area celebrates hip hop with 7th Summer Park Jam

MILWAUKEE — Artists, dancers, DJs, poets, and more came together for True Skool’s seventh Summer Park Jam.

The event closed out a three-day special celebrating hip-hop.

Kaylee Staral Shalina S. Ali is the co-executive director of True Skool.

“August 11 is hip hop’s birthday so once a year, we come outside and we make all the elements we offer free to the public,” Ali smiled.

True Skool is located in the heart of downtown Milwaukee inside The Ave. offering free after-school programming and summer creative entrepreneurial opportunities for high school-aged youth.

Kaylee Staral Antione Lawrence and Francois Adelon are True Skool interns.

At Saturday’s event in Peck Pavilion, many of the programs ‘interns were there to support their community.

“Some of the interns will DJ, and some will perform. We’re making new friends and learning how to start a business,” interns Antione Lawrence and Francois Adelon explained.

The free event included a graffiti battle, breaking battle, fitness classes, poetry, DJ performances, and local vendors.

While it was in downtown Milwaukee, organizers and community leaders said they wanted to share their passion with everyone and inspire the next generation.

Kaylee Staral Antonio Martinez, aka "Too Tuff Tony," manages local talent.

“We’re doing it for the youth but not just Milwaukee. We’re right off of 94, so there’s Waukesha, Sheboygan, Racine, Kenosha,” Antonio Martinez, a local talent manager, said. “This is about growth, passion, and your talents.”

Among the many talents at the jam, was breaking, which for the first time in history, is being featured on the Olympic stage.

One dancer took an eight-hour bus ride to participate in Saturday’s battle.

Kaylee Staral Azaria Evans is a breaker from Minnesota and took an eight hour bus to be at the event.

“I hope it inspires them to understand that breaking is evolving. It’s always adapting, there’s always new people, and it’s really cool the public gets to experience that,” Azaria Evans, a dancer, smiled.

The event goes until 8 p.m. on Saturday. For more information on True Skool and their programs, you can visit their website.

