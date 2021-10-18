Watch
Milwaukee Alderwoman, Senate candidate Chantia Lewis enters not guilty pleas

Posted at 10:41 AM, Oct 18, 2021
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Milwaukee Ald. Chantia Lewis has pleaded not guilty to criminal charges that she took more than $20,000 in campaign funds and false travel reimbursements from the city.

Lewis is also one of 12 Democratic candidates for U.S. Senate.

Lewis' attorney entered her pleas on Monday, according to a recording of the court proceedings.

She faces four felonies and a misdemeanor.

Lewis is charged with misconduct in public office, embezzlement of more than $10,000, theft by fraud of less than $2,500, intentionally filing a false campaign finance report, and intentionally accepting an illegal campaign finance disbursement.

