Milwaukee Alderwoman Marina Dimitrijevic announces campaign for mayor

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Alderwoman Marina Dimitrijevic announced her candidacy for mayor Monday morning.

According to a news release, Dimitrijevic promises to run on a platform of "bold, progressive solutions to the challenges facing Milwaukee."

“Milwaukee is at a crossroads. We need a Mayor who will find bold solutions to the challenges in front of us. I’m running for mayor because I believe everyone in Milwaukee deserves the opportunity to thrive, and I know I’m the woman for the job,” said Dimitrijevic. “As an elected official, a mom, and lifelong Milwaukeean, I know we can create a brighter future. That means fighting for access to good schools, affordable housing, safe neighborhoods, and new opportunities – for everyone in our city. I’ve always fought for progressive change, and I’m ready to lead our city forward.”

Dimitrijevic joins an already crowded field for the mayoral race.

Public affairs adviser Evan Zeppos told TMJ4 that potential "top-tier candidates" for the race include City Council President Cavalier Johnson, Dimitrijevic, as well as Milwaukee County Sheriff Earnell Lucas.

"What's interesting about all three of those is none of them are white men. Two African Americans and one woman. My own view is that it's time that Milwaukee enter the modern age and elect someone that reflects what this city is all about," Zeppos said.

More information on Dimitrijevic's campaign is available on her website.

Here's some biographical information on Alderwoman Dimitrijevic, courtesy of her campaign:

"Marina has deep roots in Milwaukee. The daughter of a Serbian immigrant, she has called Milwaukee home her entire life and has worked tirelessly to create new opportunities for working families in every neighborhood. First elected in 2004 as the youngest woman ever to serve on the Milwaukee County Board, eventually serving as chairwoman from 2012 to 2015. She brings a combined 17 years of elected service in Milwaukee. Currently representing Milwaukee’s Southside and Bay View neighborhoods on the Milwaukee Common Council, Marina has been a champion of progressive solutions."

"Marina and her husband Eduardo live in the Bay View neighborhood with their children, Lucia, Rafael, and Zoe."

There is no scheduled date as of yet for the election to replace longtime Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett, who has been nominated to be the next US Ambassador to Luxembourg. That position will require confirmation by the U.S. Senate.

