Milwaukee alderwoman joins Democratic race for US Senate

Mike De Sisti/AP
In this Wednesday, March 3, 2021, photo Alderwoman Chantia Lewis speaks during a press conference regarding the Milwaukee Police Department's new initiative to combat reckless driving, held at Midtown Center on West Capitol Drive in Milwaukee. Milwaukee City Councilwoman Lewis announced Wednesday, July 21, that she's running for the U.S. Senate, becoming the ninth Democrat to enter the race for the seat currently held by Republican Sen. Ron Johnson. (Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP)
Chantia Lewis
MADISON — Milwaukee City Councilwoman Chantia Lewis has announced that she’s running for the U.S. Senate, becoming the ninth Democrat to enter the race for the seat currently held by Republican Sen. Ron Johnson.

Lewis announced her candidacy on Wednesday, a day after Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes joined the race.

Both Lewis and Barnes are seeking to become the first African American to serve in the Senate from Wisconsin.

Johnson has not said yet whether he will seek a third term next year.

Lewis was elected to the Milwaukee City Council in 2016.

