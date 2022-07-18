MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Alderwoman Chantia Lewis pleaded guilty to one felony charge after prosecutors accused her of using more than $20,000 in campaign funds to pay for personal expenses like credit card bills, car repairs and rent.

Her attorneys previously argued a series of accounting errors are to blame.

Lewis pleaded no contest to count 5 (Campaign Finance - Accept Unlawful Disbursement - Intentional - Over $100) and counts 2, 3 and 4 were dismissed but could still be read in during sentencing (Theft-Business Setting >$10,000, Theft-False Representation <=$2500 and Campaign Finance - False Reports & Statements - intentional - Over $100).

She pleaded guilty to Misconduct/Office-Act/Excess Authority, a felony.

Chantia Lewis will immediately forfeit her right to office, attorneys tell TMJ4 News. The 9th Aldermanic District will need a new alderperson. According to proceedings in court, she’s officially no longer the Alderwoman of the 9th District as of today.

Lewis will be back for sentencing on Aug. 25.

The State of Wisconsin is recommending 12 months in the House of Corrections for Count 1.

The State of Wisconsin is recommending 3.5 years in the state prison for Count 5 but they’re saying this sentence will be imposed and stayed for 3 years of probation, meaning she wouldn’t serve jail time for Count 5 but would have probation for the length of the sentence.

This does not mean she’s absolutely going to jail, but the judge will have that recommendation at next month’s hearing.

Lewis, 42, represented Milwaukee's northwest aldermanic district. She was first elected to the Common Council in 2016 and was re-elected in April 2020 without a challenger. She joined a crowded field of Democrats in announcing her candidacy for U.S. Senate in 2021.

Her removal leaves three of the 15 council seats empty in Milwaukee. Cavalier Johnson left his seat after he was elected mayor earlier this year and Nik Kovac left the council to become Johnson’s budget director.

— Shaun Gallagher (@ShaunGalNews) July 18, 2022

TMJ4 News The DA's Office alleges Chantia Lewis unlawfully took $21,666.70 in Campaign Funds and City of Milwaukee reimbursements.

A criminal complaint filed by the District Attorney’s Office says from April of 2016 to June of 2020, Lewis allegedly took at least $21,666.70 from her campaign finances and city reimbursements.

The criminal complaint alleges Lewis double-dipped money from her city and campaign accounts to fund business trips.

The criminal complaint says, "She misappropriated funds belonging to her campaign by depositing campaign contributions into her personal bank accounts, as well as using campaign funds to pay for personal expenses. Lewis further falsely represented to the City of Milwaukee that she was owed reimbursement for expenses incurred on City-travel, when in fact she paid for those expenses out of her campaign account. All of these behaviors were in excess of her authority and were done without consent."

TMJ4 News The DA's Office alleges Chantia Lewis "double-dipped," receiving reimbursements for the same travel expenses from her campaign account and the City of Milwaukee

Lewis is being represented by Jason Luczak in the criminal matter and her personal lawyer, Emil Ovbiagele. They maintain her innocence, referring to the issues presented by the District Attorney's office as "accounting errors."

"We fully cooperated with the audit," Luczak said. "We have been in touch with the DA's office to work with them to get a resolution to this matter that would not lead to criminal charges. We totally disagree with the position and conclusions the DA's Office has come to as it relates to Ald. Lewis' intent. There is strong evidence that she had no criminal intent which is necessary whenever you charge a crime like this."

TMJ4 News Lewis allegedly used campaign funds and City of Milwaukee reimbursements for 13 different trips.

The complaint alleges Lewis took 13 different trips, including personal and business stops in Pittsburgh, Houston, Washington D.C., the Wisconsin Dells and three different trips to Las Vegas while falsely requesting reimbursements totaling $3,291.11 from her campaign and $2,249.75 from the City of Milwaukee. In total, she allegedly "doubled-dipped" $5,540.86 in these travel expenses.

Further, the complaint alleges Lewis deposited campaign donation checks into her personal account and was pulling money for personal expenses, like rent, car repairs and credit card bills, totaling $16,125.84.

"At the heart of this case is an issue involving accounting errors, accounting problems, campaign accounting problems," Ovbiagele said. "I think that's going to become quite clear as this case proceeds and works through the court system."

"But over two dozen accounting errors, is that something people should expect from a campaign?" The I-Team's Shaun Gallagher asked.

"You have to understand that the nature of the amount doesn't necessarily mean much," Ovbiagele said. "You have to have the proper context for it."

TMJ4 News In addition to travel expenses, campaign donations deposited into her personal account and campaign funds used for personal expenses, the District Attorney's Office alleges there are 22 unaccounted for ATM withdrawals totaling close to $5,600.

In addition to the travel reimbursements and campaign donations, the complaint alleges 22 different ATM cash withdrawals that are unaccounted for, totaling $5,590.50.

The complaint ends by alleging, "All these actions were in violation of that position of trust. As a result of Lewis actions, she obtained a total benefit in excess of $20,000."

Alderwoman Lewis was first elected to the 9th District, representing the city's Northwest side, in 2016 and reelected in 2020. In addition to serving on seven committees, Lewis is also the vice chair of the Council's Public Safety and Health Committee. Her biography incorrectly states she is the vice president of the Finance and Personnel Committee.

She announced her run for Wisconsin’s US Senate Seat in July.

Lewis previously said in part, "We will make the necessary corrections. But make no mistake, I am innocent of any criminal wrongdoing. As a first-time candidate in 2016, and like many first-time grassroot candidates, I self-funded much of my campaign. My campaign was run by my family and a team of amazing supporters. We did our very best to run a positive and compliant campaign. I am confident, that once this is over, I will be absolved."

TMJ4 News Ald. Chantia Lewis released this statement after charges were filed and confirmed she will not be resigning her Common Council position or leaving the race for US Senate.

