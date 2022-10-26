Milwaukee Admirals to host Los Almirantes Night to honor Día de Los Muertos

MILWAUKEE — To honor Hispanic Heritage amongst the Milwaukee community and to anticipate Día de los Muertos, the Milwaukee Admirals will be hosting Los Almirantes Night on Wednesday.

The first 2,500 fans to walk through the gates will receive a free Los Almirantes t-shirt.

The t-shirt features the Admirals Sugar Skull logo on it.

You can also get an autograph signed by Lucha libre wrestlers Juventud Guerrera, Sexy Star, and Texano Jr. The wrestlers will be outside of Roscoe and Pounce's Interactive Zone on the Main Concourse from 6 p.m. until the end of the first intermission.

A Mercadera Market will also be hosted by the Admirals near the Jägermeister Shot and a Goal Bar. The market will include pop-up retail tables from Latinx-owned businesses.

Tickets for the game can be purchased on the Milwaukee Admirals website.

