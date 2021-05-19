Milwaukee Admirals home opener set for Oct. 16

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Admirals home opener for the 2021-22 season will be on Saturday, Oct. 16 at Panther Arena, the team announced Wednesday.

The game is one of six dates that have been guaranteed to the Admirals from the American Hockey League. The home opener will be the first game for the Admirals since March 11, 2020.

“We are so excited to get this date set for the beginning of our 2021-22 season,” said Admirals Owner/CEO Harris Turer in a statement. “The past 15 months have been a tremendous challenge for everyone, but we have kept our focus on preparing for next season. October 16th can’t come soon enough so we can be back to Panther Arena with the best fans in the AHL.”

The other guaranteed dates for the Admirals include:

Thursday, Dec. 30

Friday, Jan. 7

Saturday, Feb. 5

Saturday, Feb. 26

Saturday, March 19

