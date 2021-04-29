Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Milwaukee activist jailed after missing Kentucky court date

items.[0].image.alt
Rebecca Klopf
Khalil Coleman (left) talked to the crowd with a bull horn while Frank Nitty (right) stands next to him before the People's Movement started marching.
people's movement march
Posted at 9:13 AM, Apr 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-29 10:13:39-04

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A Wisconsin activist against police brutality is being held in Milwaukee County Jail after missing a court date in Kentucky.

Khalil Coleman, who organized marches against police brutality in Milwaukee last year, was arrested by U.S. Marshals and is being held in jail while he awaits extradition to Kentucky, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Coleman was arrested in February by the Elsmere Police Department in Kentucky for allegedly attempting to rob what police described as a “drug house.”

Coleman says he is “accused of a crime I did not commit.”

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 24/7 on Roku