Milwaukee Academy of Science hosts career fair

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — The Milwaukee Academy of Science is hosting a career fair Thursday, according to a flyer from the school.

The goal of the fair is to find teachers for the Milwaukee charter school. It is scheduled to take place Thursday from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. in the lower conference room at 700 W Virginia Street.

Attendees will have the opportunity to learn about Milwaukee Academy of Science's culture, benefits, and opportunities for growth.

Interested candidates will have the opportunity to interview on the spot with a hiring manager, eat some pizza, and mingle with current staff.

To learn more and see open positions, click here.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip