Milwaukee Academy of Science holds special recruitment event for teachers

MILWAUKEE — It's been said that diversity in all its forms is the path to greatness. Nobody understands that better than Anthony McHenry, Chief Executive Officer at Milwaukee Academy of Science.

"We want strong teachers providing high academic rigor, and we also know that there's benefits of a diverse staff, because our children are living in a diverse world," said McHenry.

This time last year, teachers of color made up about 25 percent of Milwaukee Academy of Science educators. They set a goal to increase that percentage to 45 percent by 2025, and within a year, thanks to a special recruiting effort, they surpassed that goal.

"I think that what's important for all of us to understand is just as it is for kids to have quality teachers, regardless of race; the same is true for young people who are of different ethnic backgrounds, whether it be White or Hispanic community. They also do well when they have minority teachers in front of them," said McHenry.

The U.S. Department of Education estimates that students of color including Black, Latino, Asian, and Native American will make up at least 54 perecnt of the student body in public schools. Yet 82 percent of educators in elementary and secondary schools are white.

Milwaukee Academy of Science has been around for over 20 years and as they prepare to add a new campus in the fall, they have planned a very special hiring event for teachers happening on Wednesday, July 31.

Lita Mallet is the Chief Academic Officer at Milwaukee Academy of Science. She provides instructional and strategic vision to help students and teachers.

"It's all about making sure they have the support, and the tools, and the resources that they need to be as effective as a teacher as they can. Every single teacher gets a coach, and that coach is with them in their classroom," said Mallet.

Ralph Williams III has been teaching for over 20 years.

"The most important thing that a person could be involved with is seeing a child grow in a positive way. And so, you know, you get into the classroom where you can see it every single day," said Williams.

He was recruited as a first-year teacher at M.A.S. and Teach For America reports that black men make up only 2% of the U.S. public school teaching force. A narrative that Anthony McHenry also would like to change.

"We all know the narrative that's out there in terms of how tough it is as a job to begin education. What we don't do a good job of talking about is the benefits that come with being able to pour into young people," said McHenry.

Milwaukee Academy of Science: Our Story

