Millions expected to fly this holiday weekend: How you can navigate the rush

ELM GROVE — Millions are expected to fly this holiday weekend.

Between the crowds, long lines and security check-ins, travel can be exhausting, but travel expert Jenny Cagle said there are things you can do to make sure your trip is as smooth as possible.

"It’s a busy weekend to be out there, so one of the things we recommend is people give extra time when they’re arriving at the airport. We’re always tempted to cut it close, but this is the weekend to allow yourself about two hours before your flight leaves," said Cagle, President and Owner of Elm Grove Travel.

The TSA is expecting a busy year-end holiday season, with Thursday and Friday the busiest times to fly. Cagle said the most common mistake she sees people make is not checking proper documentation before arriving at the airport.

"A lot of times, people don’t check their documentation. Make sure your driver's license hasn't expired. I just flew home the day before mine was set to expire, and I had a little anxiety. Also, passports, make sure they don’t expire. There’s a lot of countries that require six months validity from the time you travel, so you really want to take a look at that early on," said Cagle.

While many will be flying with gifts for loved ones, the TSA and Cagle say if it's not in your checked-in bag, skip that fancy wrapping paper.

"If you’re taking it through security, you want to leave them unwrapped so they can see what's in it," said Cagle.

While millions are expected to take to the skies over the holiday weekend, Cagle said the best thing you can do is remain patient.

"You’re at an airport with a ton of people. The airline crew is doing just the best they can, so just have a little bit of patience," said Cagle.

To learn more about TSA travel suggestions, click here.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip