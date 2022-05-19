Milk House to return to Wisconsin State Fair

MILWAUKEE — The Milk House is returning to the Wisconsin State Fair this year.

The state fair announced the news Thursday thanking Gruber Law Offices for sponsoring the stand, which will be run by the Wisconsin State Fair Park Foundation.

Visitors at the fair will be able to purchase flavored milk from the stand, with all proceeds going back to the foundation.

The Wisconsin State Fair Park Foundation is now looking for people to both work and volunteer at the stand during the fair. To learn more, visit the Milk House website.

