Miley Cyrus' foundation responds to Waukesha school banning her song from concert

WAUKESHA, Wis. — Miley Cyrus' foundation responded to the news of a Waukesha elementary school banning one of her songs from its upcoming first-grade music concert.

The School District of Waukesha said Cyrus' song "Rainbowland" was ultimately found too controversial.

A classroom teacher suggested the song to the music teacher. According to the school district, the music teacher checked with the principal to determine if the song would be acceptable to use in a first-grade music concert. The principal then checked with a central office administrator. The two reviewed the song alongside the district's "Board Policy 2240 - Controversial Issues in the Classroom." In accordance with the policy, they determined the song "could be deemed controversial."

Instead, the song "Rainbow Connection" by Kermit the Frog was selected.

On Saturday, the Happy Hippie Foundation tweeted: "To the inspiring first grade students at Heyer Elementary, keep being YOU. We believe in our Happy Hippie heart that you’ll be the ones to brush the judgment and fear aside and make all of us more understanding and accepting."

To the inspiring first grade students at Heyer Elementary, keep being YOU. We believe in our Happy Hippie heart that you’ll be the ones to brush the judgment and fear aside and make all of us more understanding and accepting 🌈 — Happy Hippie Foundation (@happyhippiefdn) March 29, 2023

The Happy Hippie Foundation is a non-profit organization founded by Cyrus in 2014. It focuses on youth homelessness, the LGBTQ community, and other vulnerable populations.

In a previous statement, the school district said the decision was supported by Superintendent Jim Sebert, and at no time was the Board of Education involved.

The song, which is a duet with Dolly Parton, includes lyricslike, "Living in a Rainbowland where you and I go hand in hand. Oh, I'd be lying if I said this was fine. All the hurt and the hate going on here We are rainbows, me and you. Every color, every hue. Let's shine on through. Together, we can start living in a Rainbowland."

Likewise, Rainbow Connection by Kermit the Frog includes lyrics, "Someday we'll find it, the rainbow connection. The lovers, the dreamers, and me. Who said that every wish would be heard and answered when wished on the morning star? Somebody thought of that and someone believed it. Look what it's done so far. What's so amazing that keeps us stargazing and what do we think we might see?"

According to the board policy, "a controversial issue is a topic on which opposing points of view have been promulgated by responsible opinion and likely to arouse both support and opposition in the community."

You can read the full policy on the district's website.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip