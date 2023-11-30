Midwest Heating and Cooling agrees to pay fines for violating do not call list rules

WAUKESHA, Wis. — Midwest Heating and Cooling has agreed to pay the state $40,000 over violations of Wisconsin's phone solicitation laws, including calling those who were already registered on the state's Do Not Call list.

The HVAC contractor, based in Mukwonago, violated two specific statutes, according to the Waukesha County District Attorney's office: A statute that requires companies to register as "telephone solicitors," and one that bars companies from calling phone numbers on the Do Not Call list.

According to court documents, Midwest Heating and Cooling made more than 120,000 phone calls to numbers on the Do Not Call list between January 1st and April 17th, 2022. They didn't register as a telephone solicitor until April 18th — after more than 170,000 phone calls to sell air conditioning units, furnaces, and maintenance services had already been placed.

Even after the company had registered as a solicitor, the documents show it continued to make sales calls to those on the Do Not Call list. A total of 189,723 calls were made to those numbers between April 18th and October 22nd, 2022.

As part of the agreement between the state and the company, Midwest Heating and Cooling will need to periodically provide the state with phone records, proving they are in compliance with the two statutes.

