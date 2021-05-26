Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Mickelson, Brady to face DeChambeau, Rodgers in The Match

items.[0].image.alt
David J. Phillip/AP
Phil Mickelson holds the Wanamaker Trophy after winning the PGA Championship golf tournament on the Ocean Course, Sunday, May 23, 2021, in Kiawah Island, S.C. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Mickelson
Posted at 6:13 PM, May 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-26 19:13:21-04

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — The Reserve golf course at Moonlight Basin in Montana will be the host for the next edition of The Match, a celebrity fundraising golf match.

The participants include 2021 PGA Championship winner Phil Mickelson paired with seven-time Super Bowl champion and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. They will tee off against 2020 U.S. Open Champion Bryson DeChambeau and NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers.

The competition will be televised on TNT starting at 5 p.m. Eastern on July 6. The event is a charity fundraiser for Feeding America and other organizations.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

milwaukee tonight

Watch "Milwaukee Tonight" weekdays at 6:30 p.m. on TMJ4