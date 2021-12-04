Watch
Michigan school shooting suspect's parents found hiding in building

AP
James, left, and Jennifer Crumbley are shown during the video arraignment of their son, Ethan Crumbley in Rochester Hills, Mich., on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. A prosecutor filed involuntary manslaughter charges Friday, Dec. 3, 20201 against the Crumbleys whose 15-year-old son is accused of killing four students at a Michigan high school. (District Court via AP)
School Shooting Michigan
MICHIGAN — A sheriff's office in Michigan says the parents of a teen accused of killing four students in a shooting at a high school have been caught while hiding in a Detroit commercial building that housed artwork.

Police say James and Jennifer Crumbley appeared to be “distressed” when they were taken into custody.

Officers were called to the location after a tip from a community member. A prosecutor has charged the parents with involuntary manslaughter.

The prosecutor accused the couple of buying a gun on Black Friday and making it available to 15-year-old Ethan Crumbley.

The teen is accused of opening fire inside Oxford High School, killing four people and injuring seven others.

