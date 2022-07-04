MENOMONEE FALLS — Two people have serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle after the fireworks display in Menomonee Falls on Sunday.

Menomonee Falls police tell TMJ4 news they were called to the Pick 'n Save parking lot on Appleton Ave. just after 10:00 pm for an unknown number of people that were struck by a vehicle.

When they arrived on scene, police found that two people were struck and had serious injuries.

Multiple agencies responded with assistance, due to a large number of people in the area for the fireworks.

The driver of the vehicle stayed on the scene and the crash is under investigation.

