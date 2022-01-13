MFD: Woman in critical condition following Saturday fire

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Fire Department said a woman is in "extremely critical condition" following a fire on Saturday.

The fire happened shortly before 9 p.m. in the 1700 block of West Lincoln Avenue. When officials arrived, they found light smoke coming from a dryer vent on the outside of the building, and a light haze in the basement and on the first floor.

While evacuating the apartments, firefighters located a woman who is approximately 50-years-old. She was not breathing and had no pulse.

Firefighters immediately carried her from the building where paramedics successfully resuscitated her. She was taken to St. Mary's Milwaukee where she remains in extremely critical condition.

Upon looking into the fire, the department discovered the building did not have working smoke detectors at the time.

Alderman José Pérez, who represents the district the building is in, said, “I pray that the individual who Milwaukee firefighters pulled out of the apartment survives and is able to recover. It was discovered that there were no working smoke alarms in the victim’s apartment, and this event provides a sobering reminder about the importance of having working smoke alarms in your home, as smoke alarms are proven to save lives.”

If you are in need of a smoke detector, call the Smoke Alarm Hotline at 414-286-8980. With that number, you can make arrangements to have firefighters come deliver and possibly install a smoke detector free of charge.

