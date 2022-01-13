American Red Cross to assist 10 people following Milwaukee duplex fire

MILWAUKEE — The American Red Cross said they will be assisting 10 people following a fire Thursday morning.

The fire happened in a duplex in the 2200 block of Mitchel Street. The Red Cross said of the 10 people affected by the fire, five are children and they are apart of two separate families.

Each family will receive assistance with essentials like emergency housing and meals. The Red Cross said it plans to work with the families in the coming days to take the next steps in their long-term recovery.

According to the Red Cross, the organization has helped more than 580 people since Thanksgiving, calling this time of year its busiest.

Following the fire, the Red Cross reminded residents to make sure they have working smoke alarms, and have a safety plan in place in case of a fire.

The group also said anyone interested in becoming a compassionate disaster volunteer can apply here.

