MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Fire Department (MFD) responded to a fire in a laundry room on Marquette University's campus Tuesday evening.
It happened around 8:30 p.m. near 16th and Wells.
MFD responds to laundry room fire on Marquette University campus
Video courtesy: Matt Campbell
Officials tell TMJ4 News that the fire is contained to one room and they are conducting overhaul operations.
There are no occupants or victims in the building.
This is a developing story and will be updated.