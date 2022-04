MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department and Milwaukee Fire Department are on the scene of a barricade situation near 27th and Vienna.

The Milwaukee Fire Chief confirmed there is a person barricaded inside a building.

Very few details are available at this time but TMJ4 News has a crew on scene and has heard gunshots. Police asked news crews to take cover or move back.

This is a developing situation. TMJ4 will update this article as we learn more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip