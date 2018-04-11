Milwaukee Fire: Pedestrian killed in downtown collision

Milwaukee Fire Department told TODAY’S TMJ4 that a pedestrian struck by a car downtown has died.

The person was hit near Kilbourn and Water Street near City Hall.

Milwaukee police said the fatal crash happened at 3:45 p.m. The victim is an adult female. Lifesaving measures were taken to try to save her but she died from her injuries.

The driver, an adult female, remained on scene and was cooperating with police.

This is a developing story. Stay with tmj4.com for updates.

