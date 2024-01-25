MFD: Deadly shooting investigation near 65th & Ohio

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police are investigating a report of a shooting near 65th & Ohio.

According to the Milwaukee Medical Examiner, one person was pronounced dead on the scene.

Milwaukee Fire Police Department says another person was injured in the shooting and was taken to a local hospital with unknown injuries.

TMJ4 has crews on the scene working to learn more information.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip