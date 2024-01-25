Watch Now
MFD: Deadly shooting investigation near 65th & Ohio

Posted at 9:36 PM, Jan 24, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-24 23:22:15-05

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police are investigating a report of a shooting near 65th & Ohio.

According to the Milwaukee Medical Examiner, one person was pronounced dead on the scene.

Milwaukee Fire Police Department says another person was injured in the shooting and was taken to a local hospital with unknown injuries.

TMJ4 has crews on the scene working to learn more information.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved.

