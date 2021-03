MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Fire Department is investigating a fatal house fire that occurred near 15th Place and Oklahoma Aveat approximately 8:27 a.m. Saturday, March 20.

Fire officials say a 25-year-old died as a result of the fire and that hoarding conditions in the home played a factor.

MFD says firefighters did attempt life-saving efforts but were unsuccessful.

The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time.

