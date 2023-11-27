Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Merriam-Webster's 2023 word of the year addresses a 'crisis of authenticity'

This year's word is "authentic." Definitions include "true to one's personality," or "made or done the same way as an original."
Merriam-Webster Announces Its 2022 Word Of The Year, ‘Gaslighting’
Posted at 6:41 AM, Nov 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-27 09:25:21-05

In Today's Talker - Merriam-Webster has announced 2023's Word of the Year.

This year's word is "authentic." Definitions include "true to one's personality," or "made or done the same way as an original."

A spokesperson with the dictionary company says 2023 showed a "crisis of authenticity."

They believe the word was popular because of articial intelligence and celebrities chasing more "authentic" lives.

Runners up for Word of the Year included X, EGOT, rizz, and coronation.

The 2022 Word of the Year was "gaslighting."

Watch the full Today's Talker segment above.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News 24/7 on your streaming device