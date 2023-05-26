Mequon man who traded gunfire with officers had police called to his home 26 times before deadly incident

MEQUON, Wis. — A TMJ4 open records request sheds more light on a man who was killed by police two weeks ago in Mequon.

The deadly incident started after police say an 86-year-old shot at a neighbor who was mowing the lawn. The suspect, Pete LaLicata, barricaded himself inside his home before he opened the door and shot at police.

Police records obtained by TMJ4 show police had been called to LaLicata’s home dozens of times over the years — including two times the month before he was shot and killed.

911 dispatch audio from May 17 shows the Mequon Police Department knew LaLicata had mental and cognitive issues and that he had a lot of guns in his home.

"Ozaukee units responding to Bonniwell, suspect will be at 3119 West Bonniwell Road,” the dispatcher told a responding officer. “Going to be a Pietro. Has a flag, per your department, for '10-96' (mental) issues, multiple '32's' (guns) in the residence and cognitive issues."

That afternoon, police surrounded LaLicata’s home until he opened the door with a gun and started firing rounds toward officers.

An open records request shows that was not the first time police were called to his home, but rather the 27th time.

TMJ4

Police documents show it started with domestic violence-related calls in the 1980s and ‘90s where physical and mental abuse was alleged.

According to police reports, a woman told police she feared for her life after LaLicata allegedly threatened to “rip her heart out.”

LaLicata was convicted of misdemeanor battery in the early 1990s.

Flash forward decades later and Lalicata was the one who called the police in mid-April, one month before he was killed. He thought a neighbor was messing with his security cameras and screen door.

Police records show a neighbor told an investigator she believed LaLicata "has dementia and worries what he could do to them since they never go onto his property."

Adult Protective Services came out the next day and told police LaLicata “had guns everywhere.”

Police found more than 30 guns in the house the day he died.

“It’s really troubling,” said Annaliese Dickman.

Dickman is with the Brady Campaign, a national organization that lobbies to prevent gun violence.

"That's exactly the scenario that these extreme risk protection laws or red flag laws are designed to prevent,” she said.

Twenty states, including Illinois and Indiana, have red flag laws. Wisconsin isn’t one of them.

TMJ4

They allow judges to order that firearms are temporarily removed from a person law enforcement deems to be at high risk of harming someone, but can’t be arrested because they haven’t committed a crime.

"Those law enforcement officers were risking their lives when they reported to that house that day,” Dickman said. “How we can continue to put law enforcement at risk, how we can continue to put our communities at risk knowing that there is this option that could help people that need help."

Back in Mequon, a neighbor told us they never had a dispute with LaLicata, rather they contacted the police to try to get him help to avoid what ultimately happened.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip