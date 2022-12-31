Mequon firefighter struck on I-894 has left hospital, recovering at home

MEQUON, Wis. — Josh Lipp, the Mequon firefighter who was seriously injured after being struck while helping crash victims on the side of I-894, is ecstatic about being alive and home according to Battalion Chief Brandon Boettcher, of the Mequon Fire Department.

Lipp is receiving "excellent care" from his girlfriend, Sam, and a ton of love from his dog, Lester, according to Boettcher.

“He is overjoyed by the amount of outreach and support from both his immediate family as well as his Fire Department family," said Boettcher.

While Lipp is now home, he still has a lot of recovering to do. As a result of the crash, Lipp received a number of injuries, including four broken ribs, a hand and wrist injury, a knee injury, a broken collar bone, and two broken vertebrae.

Lipp's pain is manageable, according to Boettcher's statement, but is still in some pain.

Lipp's hand and wrist surgery was a reported success and he will be continuing on the road to recovery with physical therapy and rehabilitation starting next week.

Lipp pulled over on December 23, to help two victims in a crash on I-41/894. While he was helping, another vehicle struck Lipp and another driver, killing her. The woman who died in the crash was identified by family as Xuan Nguyen Rollmann, who went by "Mimi."

One person has been arrested in relation to this accident.

